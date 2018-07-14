Brisbane Lions win their third in a row, stunning the Hawks

The Lions' Stefan Martin gets his kick away as the Hawks scramble. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

The Lions' Stefan Martin gets his kick away as the Hawks scramble. Picture: Julian Smith/AAP

BRISBANE has stunned Hawthorn and given the Hawks' AFL finals aspirations a serious hit with a 33-point win in Launceston.

The Lions attacked the footy harder than the Hawks in the 15.8 (98) to 9.11 (65) victory on Saturday afternoon.

It was the Lions' third win in a row - something they hadn't achieved since 2013.

Young guns Cameron Rayner and Eric Hipwood booted three goals each, including crucial majors at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

In match that ebbed and flowed, the Lions held a 72-64 lead at three-quarter time and ran rampant in the final term.

The Hawks managed only one point in the last quarter, while the Lions booted the last six goals of the match.

The win was made even more impressive in the absence of star Luke Hodge, who was a late withdrawal with a sore calf.

Dayne Beams was one of the best on ground, accumulating 33 possessions, seven clearances and two goal assists for the Lions.

"We just wanted to win. We've got six games left and we want to win as many as we can," Beams said on Fox Footy.

"We'll take that into next pre-season.

"I could tell you the last time we won three in a row. And two of those wins were on the roead, which helps build character.

"We've got such a young and emerging group. This is going to do us the world of good."

The Hawks were eighth going into the round but could drop as low as 10th after their second loss in three games.

Tom Mitchell finished with a game-high 43 touches but was kept quiet by the Lions in the second half after racking up 29 of those by the main break.

Jaeger O'Meara was the top goalkicker for Hawthorn with four, but none came in the final quarter when the Hawks needed it the most.

- AAP