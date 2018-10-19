Lions shed gets funding boost towards completion

NEARLY THERE: Withcott Lions' Steve Jones Community Centre is a step closer to opening its doors.

WITHCOTT Helidon Lions have received a major funding boost for the nearly complete Steve Jones Community Centre.

The community group received a $2000 grant to assist with the final works to be completed on the site, thanks to Nexus Infrastructure' Nexus Together community giving program.

Club president Bruce Horrocks said the funding boost would help complete the final works needed in the shed.

"It will be put towards the internal fit out of the shed, which is an on going program,” Mr Horrocks said.

He said the funding was a much needed help towards completion of the project, and was greatly appreciated.

"I'd really like to thank Nexus for their commitment to the community, it means a lot to a small club like ours,” he said.

"Funding like this is vital for community groups like ourselves.”

Mr Horrocks said work on the community centre, named in honour of former Lockyer Valley mayor Steve Jones, was expected to be completed sometime next year.

Nexus Delivery Project Director Mike Millar said the grant program helped support positive community outcomes in health, safety, education and the environment.

"Groups applying for the grants were required to demonstrate how their proposal would benefit the local community through its innovation, participation and impact,” Mr Millar said.

"We received applications of a very high standard, which is testament to not only the quality of community groups in these regions but the importance this area places on their community.”

Mr Millar said he was looking forward to seeing the positive impact the projects will have.