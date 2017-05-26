24°
Lions seek goods for charity auction

26th May 2017 6:41 AM
HELP: The Lions Club of Withcott Helidon is raising money to finish the Steve Jones Community Centre.
HELP: The Lions Club of Withcott Helidon is raising money to finish the Steve Jones Community Centre. Contributed

THE Withcott Helidon Lions club is gearing up for its second annual charity auction.

With the auction to be held on Sunday, June 18, the call has been put out by the club for donations.

Club president Bruce Horrocks said all funds raised from the auction would go to the building of the Withcott Helidon Lions Club's project of the Steve Jones Community Centre.

"This is the perfect opportunity to clean the unwanted items out of the shed and donate to a worthy cause,” Mr Horrocks said.

The centre, which will include a Men's Shed, meeting room and community centre, has the slab down with plumbing and water tanks installed and most recently electricity has been installed to the site.

The project is named after the late mayor of the Lockyer Valley Regional Council Steve Jones due to him being a Lions member and the massive amount of work he did in the early stages of the project.

The auction will be held as part of the Withcott Foothills festival at the back of the Withcott Hotel.

Mr Horrocks said donations were being sought now for suitable auction items with household and garden items particularly popular last year.

He urged people not to leave it until the last minute to pledge items.

Goods could be picked up before the auction.

To donate items or simply find out more, phone the project co-ordinator Mark Lavender on 0400819776.

Gatton Star

Topics:  charity auction lions club steve jones community centre withcott helidon lions club

Dreamworld may supersize with 'Disneyland expansion'

Dreamworld could become a “more attractive and entertaining park”.

