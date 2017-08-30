Lions Club still digging deep for Lockyer

LION HEART: Tanya Milligan and Lions' Englebert Krampl and Beverley Bates unveil a plaque dedicated to honour the Lions' support.

SOMETIMES perseverance really does pay off.

It's a donation that has been in the works since the devastating 2011 floods, but the Toowoomba City Lions Club have contributed an astonishing $60,000 towards new outdoor gym equipment recently erected at Gatton's Lake Apex.

The Club's generous donation was recognised at a ceremony at Lake Apex on Friday morning held by the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.

The woman behind the substantial donation was past District Governor of Toowoomba City Lions Club Beverley Bates, who gave a heartfelt speech which compressed six and a half years of history surrounding how the money was attained into about five minutes.

"After the shocking floods in 2011 the Lions Clubs in Sydney donated a substantial sum of money to be used for a project that would benefit the whole community,” she said.

"Further negotiations with Council brought the current project of the gym equipment at Lake Apex to our attention and we decided this project fitted perfectly.”

Since the 2011 and 2013 floods, the Lions Club has worked closely with the Lockyer Valley Flood Relief has pro-actively donated tens of thousands of dollars towards helping those affected by the floods.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council Mayor Tanya Milligan thanked the Lions Club for their support.

"We are grateful for everything they've done for us - not only after the 2011 and 2013 floods but for every time we put our hands up and need assistance,” Cr Millgan said.