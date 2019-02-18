Lions celebrate 50 years of town pride

RING THE DINNER BELL: Gatton Lions Club treasurer Lawrie Johansen rings the bell to start proceedings at the club's 50th birthday celebrations.

RING THE DINNER BELL: Gatton Lions Club treasurer Lawrie Johansen rings the bell to start proceedings at the club's 50th birthday celebrations. ALI KUCHEL

IN 1969, Joh Bjelke-Petersen was the premier of Queensland, Gough Whitlam was still in opposition and in Gatton 28 community members came together to form Australia's 500th Lions Club.

During the last five decades the Gatton Lions Club raised funds for medical research, donated to community groups and completed many projects within the community.

Charter member Joe Tapp said the club formed because of the need for a group to assist the community and was proud of what the club had achieved.

"We laid the foundation stone for what's come in front of us,” Mr Tapp said.

"I'm no longer a lion but I'm proud to have been a charter member of this club.”

The club, formed in the Royal Hotel, celebrated its 50th anniversary on Saturday evening.

Members both past and present, as well as fellow lions from neighbouring clubs, came from around the region and beyond to celebrate the occasion.

Take a look at some photos from the night below: