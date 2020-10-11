Linville loo promise to boost rail trail facilities

RAIL trail users will have a new toilet block at Linville, if the LNP win the next state election.

Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, has pledge to secure funding for a new amenities block on the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail.

She said the old toilet block needed updating to include more toilets, changing areas and warm showers.

“More and more people are discovering the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail and all it has to offer, with the domestic tourism market bringing a growing number of tourists to the region,” Mrs Frecklington said.

“Linville is a very popular camping and lunch stop along the way, but the amenities block is unable to cope with the increasing numbers of tourists.