Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police caught Gavin John West drink-driving for the sixth time.
Police caught Gavin John West drink-driving for the sixth time.
News

Factory floor manager caught drink-driving for sixth time

Darryn Nufer
25th Jan 2021 12:01 AM | Updated: 6:06 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A linen factory floor manager caught drink-driving for the sixth time has been fined.

Gavin John West, 57, pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to the offence.

The court heard that West returned a blood alcohol reading of 0.130 after being intercepted on Yeppoon-Rockhampton Rd on December 20.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said West's traffic history was "awful" with five previous drink-driving offences, the last being in 2016.

Mr Schubert convicted and fined West $1100 and disqualified him from driving for 11 months.

MORE: How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

NEW OFFER: $5 a month for all the best stories, rewards

 

OTHER YEPPOON COURT STORIES:

DRUG BUST: Nine 1m cannabis plants in Cap Coast backyard

Air rifle found on Yeppoon woman's lounge

Zilzie mum caught with knuckle dusters, drugs

drink-driving gavin john west tmbcourt yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Teen star comes out to fans

      Teen star comes out to fans
      • 25th Jan 2021 5:49 AM

      Top Stories

        Around the region: What’s on this weekend

        Premium Content Around the region: What’s on this weekend

        Community From a family movie night to a spooky sleepover, we’ve got your weekend covered.

        Local film to shine spotlight on domestic violence

        Premium Content Local film to shine spotlight on domestic violence

        Movies Locations across the Lockyer Valley have been transformed this week into film sets...

        Police label holiday driving behaviour as ‘concerning’

        Premium Content Police label holiday driving behaviour as ‘concerning’

        News A significant number of drug and drink drivers were detected over the holiday...

        Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        Premium Content Rescue helicopter responds to late night motorbike crash

        News Critical care paramedics attended the scene of the crash on the rural road