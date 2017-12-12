Lily Windolf finishes school on a total high

WHILE the final school bell of 2017 has well and truly rung for hundreds of school leavers across the region, the rewards for studying hard are paying off for some.

One such student is Lockyer High School's Lily Windolf, 17, who has reaped the benefits of her studious dedication in the form of a USQ Vice-Chancellor's business scholarship to the value of $12,000.

"I was shocked to receive the scholarship,” Lily said.

"I didn't think I was going to get it... so it was a nice surprise for the end of the year.”

Being a high academic achiever all the way through high school has paved the way for Lily to excel at her USQ course first preference of a Bachelor of Business and Commerce majoring in accounting.

"I'd like to eventually become a forensic accountant,” she said.

"I did accounting in Year 11 and 12 and I seem to be really good at it... I enjoy it and it just clicks.”

Even though she only needed an OP16 to get into her preferred course, Lily said she wanted to challenge herself.

"I still worked really hard this year, studied and did my best,” she said.

"The scholarship is the result of that. Working hard did pay off in the end and its going to help me heaps.”

She recommended other students apply for scholarships in high school.

"It's definitely worth it, you might as well go for it and see what happens,” she said.

For now, Lily plans to try and save the scholarship money.