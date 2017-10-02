20°
Lights on the Hill rolls into Gatton

Steven Talbot and Jodie and Terry Riches of Brisbane at the 2017 Lights on the Hill.
Steven Talbot and Jodie and Terry Riches of Brisbane at the 2017 Lights on the Hill. Lachlan McIvor
Lachlan Mcivor
A CONVOY of trucks rolled into Gatton to honour those who have sacrificed so much on our roads for the 2017 Lights on the Hill to cap off a huge weekend of events in the region.

The Governor of Queensland Paul de Jersey also visited Toogoolawah as a part of special celebrations recognising the 144th anniversary of the release of red deer into Somerset, while Laidley hosted the Small Farming Expo.

Check out the photo gallery below for all the snaps of the weekend's action.

