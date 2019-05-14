Lights, camera, action for school students

SPOT LIGHT: Students from Laidley State High School visited students at Saint Mary's Catholic Primary School to pass on skills in media, dance and drama.

SPOT LIGHT: Students from Laidley State High School visited students at Saint Mary's Catholic Primary School to pass on skills in media, dance and drama. Ebony Graveur

STUDENTS from Laidley State High School travelled between a number of local primary schools, bringing with them an arsenal of skills in dance, drama and media.

The high school students mentored students from Saint Mary's Catholic School, across three groups of 10.

The session was one of the school's inaugural Arts Enrichment Program sessions, giving younger students the opportunity to learn creative skills and giving older students the chance to mentor.

Head of the Arts Department at LSHS Renee Yates said the program came about as a way for the school to extend its arts department into the community.

"We know some of the smaller schools might not have the same exposure to the same facilities we have,” Ms Yates said.

"We thought it would be a fun way to make a connection with the community, meet some of the students and develop partnerships.”

Students were invited to choose one of the three areas to focus on.

Year 6 student Abby Dewar is a passionate dancer, taking highland dancing classes in her spare time.

She incorporated her dance into the routine.

"We did a bit of pop and jazz and I did a bit of my dancing,” she said.

Aspiring actor Bolu Ifesanwo chose to focus on drama to prepare her for her acting debut in the upcoming school play.

"It's one of my first times doing some drama and it's nice to know I might be pretty good at it,” she said.

Archer Dennis helped lead students in his favourite subject - media, teaching them how to film a video.

The LSHS school captain said teaching how to film had been rewarding.

"It's shooting with cameras, going over the different shot sizes and angles,” he said.

"Seeing the kids learn stuff from what we're teaching them is really great. Once the kids got into it they just kept going.”