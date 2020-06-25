Menu
Almost two dozen people are dead from lightning after heavy storms rolled across eastern India.
Weather

Lightning kills 23 in heavy storms

25th Jun 2020 8:19 PM

Lightning has killed 23 people and injured 10 others during thunderstorms and heavy rain in eastern India, a government official says.

The dead included 13 people who were working on farms in Gopalganj district, north of Patna, the Bihar state capital, official Upendra Pal said on Thursday.

The injured were receiving hospital treatment, he said.

Heavy rains before the onset of the monsoon season have hit the region. In July last year, lightning killed 39 people in Bihar state, also during monsoon rains, which last until September.

Originally published as Lightning kills 23 in heavy India storms

