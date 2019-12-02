Lighting upgrade to help ensure public safety

BRIGHT MOVE: Council workers pruned trees on Railway St earlier this month. Now work is set to begin on new lighting.

BRIGHT MOVE: Council workers pruned trees on Railway St earlier this month. Now work is set to begin on new lighting.

A LONG-AWAITED lighting upgrade in Gatton’s main street is set to start soon.

Lockyer Valley Infrastructure Portfolio holder, Councillor Janice Holstein, said work would start on Railway St footpaths between Spencer and Crescent streets.

It comes after the replacement of the existing lighting in Centenary Gardens.

“The new vintage-look lighting will improve public safety by increasing visibility, as well as reduce operational costs by using more efficient lights,” Cr Holstein said.

“We know community members want to feel safe when they walk through our business districts and major parks, and this project will certainly help achieve that goal.”

A total of 29 street lamps will be installed throughout Railway St, supported by Round 2 of the Commonwealth Government’s Safer Communities Fund.

“The improved lighting will also help to enhance the existing CCTV network footage at night and assist police in any related investigations,” Cr Holstein said.

Access to several parking bays in Railway St will be temporarily restricted while the work is carried out.

Contractors are expected to work in sections and will minimise disruption to motorists and shoppers as much as possible.

“There may be some minor inconvenience and disruption to Railway St carpark users over the next month but we’re confident it will be worth it,” Cr Holstein said.

Community members are asked to follow all safety signs and directions while the work is carried out.