Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A storm sweeping through the Lockyer Valley has left 500 homes without power.
A storm sweeping through the Lockyer Valley has left 500 homes without power.
News

Lighting possible cause of two fires south of Gatton

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
13th Dec 2019 1:08 PM

AS THUNDER rumbles and lightning flashes in the sky, the change in weather has possibly started three fires.

Three small vegetation fires have been reported to Queensland Fire and Rescue this afternoon.

At 12.37pm, crews headed for a small vegetation fire in Winwill on Gatton Clifton Rd and Winwill Connection Rd and three vehicles are attending to a fire at 90 Lower Tenthill Rd, Tenthill.

A third fire has been reported on Wells Rd and Clarkes Rd at Lower Tenthill.

Three crews are en route.

“The fires could have been caused by lightning but it’s very hard to say until we get there and investigate,” the spokeswoman said.

Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mayor praises community’s resilience after a tough year

        Mayor praises community’s resilience after a tough year

        News The community has faced drought and fires, but despite the challenges, it has pulled through

        Community vigil to honour volcano victims

        premium_icon Community vigil to honour volcano victims

        News Brisbane mother, daughter honoured with candlelight vigil

        Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm

        premium_icon Eggs unbroken as chicken coop flies away in rough storm

        News This week's storms have been welcomed with open arms.

        Calls for federal funding to fix failing water bores

        premium_icon Calls for federal funding to fix failing water bores

        News Non-functioning bores in the drought stricken Lockyer Valley could be brought back...