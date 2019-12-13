Lighting possible cause of two fires south of Gatton

A storm sweeping through the Lockyer Valley has left 500 homes without power.

AS THUNDER rumbles and lightning flashes in the sky, the change in weather has possibly started three fires.

Three small vegetation fires have been reported to Queensland Fire and Rescue this afternoon.

At 12.37pm, crews headed for a small vegetation fire in Winwill on Gatton Clifton Rd and Winwill Connection Rd and three vehicles are attending to a fire at 90 Lower Tenthill Rd, Tenthill.

A third fire has been reported on Wells Rd and Clarkes Rd at Lower Tenthill.

Three crews are en route.

“The fires could have been caused by lightning but it’s very hard to say until we get there and investigate,” the spokeswoman said.