Light the way for blood cancer sufferers in the Lockyer

LIGHT THE WAY: The Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night event will be held at the Laidley Recreation Reserve on October 6.

PEOPLE across the country will gather on October 6 to light the way for those suffering with blood cancer, to remind them that they are not alone, even in their darkest moments.

The Lockyer Valley will host the Leukaemia Foundation's Light the Night for the first time in the event's 10-year history at the Laidley Recreation Reserve.

Participants gather for a small ceremony before partaking in a walk while carrying lanterns as darkness falls.

They select a lantern of one of three colours to carry - gold, white or blue - to represent their own personal fight against the deadly disease.

A gold lantern is carried by members of the community who have lost loved one lost to blood cancer, white is held by those diagnosed with the disease and blue represents the support of the wider community as a whole.

More than 35,000 Australians took part in last year's edition. The fundraising effort is sponsored by the Lockyer-Brisbane Valley Leukaemia Foundation branch, who are hoping locals will throw their support behind the event as it hits the region for the first time.

President Judy Collie said it was a way for the community to not only raise vital funds for the Leukaemia Foundation but show sufferers and carers they are not alone in their battle.

"I think you'll be hard pushed to find someone who hasn't been touched by this... it is really so common now,” Mrs Collie said.

"I had a friend die about six months ago and also my niece's granddaughter is a survivor, she was only three (when diagnosed).

"It's good to get the community involved, it lets people know - carers or patients or families- there is support available there if they want it.”

Mrs Collie encouraged people from both the Lockyer and Brisbane Valleys to sign up and get involved.

"To me it's such a worthy cause, if (people) show their interest and make a success of this, we'll get it again,” she said.

"We're hoping they'll come here and show their support.”

To sign up for Light the Night 2017 in Laidley, visit the official website and search for postcode '4341'.

Lanterns are free for those who have registered to fundraise before the event and $20 for people who are just looking to take part in this worthwhile charity event on the night.