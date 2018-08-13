Menu
Login
Breaking

LUCKY ESCAPE: Pilot forced to land plane

Tara Miko
by
13th Aug 2018 8:09 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM

A LIGHT aircraft pilot has walked away uninjured from a forced landing in the Lockyer Valley this morning.

The male pilot is understood to have guided his aircraft into the landing in a paddock at the end of a runway on Prince Rd at Gatton about 7.45am after suspected engine failure.

The plane was largely undamaged in the incident and was on its wheels when emergency services received reports the plane had gone down.

A police spokeswoman said Queensland Ambulance and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews were not required at the incident.

The pilot was not injured and had walked away from the landing, the spokeswoman said.

Police will speak with the pilot later today, she said.

It is believed the light aircraft was hit by engine failure, forcing the landing.

editors picks gatton light aircraft lockyer valley plane crash police
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Lowood Library visits skyrocket after overhaul

    Lowood Library visits skyrocket after overhaul

    News The overhaul of the facility was finished in November.

    • 13th Aug 2018 9:00 AM
    Lockyer's colours set to shine next weekend

    Lockyer's colours set to shine next weekend

    News A celebration of what makes us great

    Burning permits cancelled until further notice

    Burning permits cancelled until further notice

    News Dangerous conditions have multiple crews on standby

    Get your entries in for annual garden competition

    Get your entries in for annual garden competition

    News Don't let the dry weather hold you back

    Local Partners