Menu
Login
SHARKS SIGHTING: Surf Life Saving Queensland posted this cheeky image with a post on social media about the closure of Moore Park Beach.
SHARKS SIGHTING: Surf Life Saving Queensland posted this cheeky image with a post on social media about the closure of Moore Park Beach. Surf Life Saving Queensland
News

Lifeguards close beach after shark sighting

5th Oct 2018 5:00 AM

MOORE Park Beach will reopen this morning after a shark was spotted at the popular swimming spot yesterday afternoon.

The beach was closed late yesterday afternoon after the sighting by an on-duty lifeguard about 4.30pm.

A Surf Life Saving Queensland spokeswoman said no one was in the water and the shark appeared to be chasing bait fish just outside the patrolled area.

She said the beach would reopen today with lifeguards on duty from 9am.

Announcing the beach closure on social media, Surf Life Saving Queensland posted a photo digitally altered to include an image of Gold Coast singer Amy Shark's album.

editors picks moore park beach shark sighting surf life saving queensland
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    Herbicide attack destroys potato and garlic crop

    News Mount Sylvia organically certified farm hit by herbicide attack

    • 5th Oct 2018 6:07 AM
    Australia Day will remain the same in these regions

    Australia Day will remain the same in these regions

    News Graeme Lehmann and Tanya Milligan say Australia Day is inclusive.

    House fire victims need emergency accommodation

    House fire victims need emergency accommodation

    News The family only have the clothes on their backs and old passports.

    Ellisha takes each day with positive approach

    Ellisha takes each day with positive approach

    News Q&A: Get to know Ellisha Freeman.

    Local Partners