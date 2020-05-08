LifeFlight expands medical jet fleet

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.

RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.

SICK and injured patients in the Darling Downs and Southwest Queensland will have better access to emergency services after RACQ LifeFlight Rescue took delivery of two more Challenger 604 medically configured jets.

The new aircraft will give people who live in remote communities even faster access to world-class medical treatment.

"The Challenger 604 aircraft is the longest-range aeromedical jet available for immediate emergency deployment in Australia," executive manager of the LifeFlight Coordination Centre Peter Elliott said.

"The aircraft can go to the majority of airstrips and townships in Queensland and bring those people to the major centres such as Townsville, Cairns, Mackay and Brisbane.

"The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Air Ambulance jet fleet now consists of four Challenger 604s.

The new additions arrived from the US in February.