FILE PHOTO Tobi Loftus
News

LifeFlight chopper's mammoth 10-hour trip to save man's life

2nd Nov 2018 8:53 AM | Updated: 11:45 AM

LIFEFLIGHT'S aeromedical service completed one of its longest ever missions overnight, airlifting a critically-injured man to hospital in Brisbane from the state's south-west.

The 900km return trip to the Princess Alexandra Hospital took 10 hours and required a team effort from LifeFlight's aeromedical crews in both Roma and Toowoomba.

The new Roma-based AW139 was tasked just after 6pm last night to retrieve the man from the Western Downs region following a serious motor vehicle incident.

The LifeFlight chopper touched down in Toowoomba on its journey to Brisbane. File pic. Tobi Loftus

One of LifeFlight's partners cleared their own helipad for landing to provide the fastest access for the aeromedical crew.

The time-critical mission saw the chopper touch down briefly in Toowoomba, where it refuelled and was able to be airborne again within 10 minutes.

The mission was made possible by the longer range and faster speed offered by the AW139 aircraft, which only became operational at the Roma base on Monday.

Toowoomba Chronicle

