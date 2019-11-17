Menu
Login
WELL LOVED: Pastor Stephen Nichol.
WELL LOVED: Pastor Stephen Nichol.
News

Life of Coolum pastor, surfer and cyclist to be celebrated

Mark Furler
by
17th Nov 2019 6:48 AM

COOLUM has lost a true saint - a man whose life included everything from working in the slums of Thailand to helping single mums fleeing domestic violence.

Father of five Stephen Nichol was a legend in the coastal community, not only for his role in building a church school and international college, but for his heart for people.

The well-loved surfer, who was the driving force behind the popular Coolum carols, passed away on Wednesday, aged 63.

Throughout his life, the Coolum Christian Family Church pastor endured some incredible battles, including the sickness of his children in Thailand and his own health struggles which included seven brain bleeds and multiple surgeries.

A celebration service for Stephen's life will be held at Victory Church at 32 Carseldine Rd, Bridgeman Downs on Monday, November 18 at 1pm.

Full tribute at the Sunshine Coast Daily

More Stories

angie nichol christianity coolum coolum family christian church dementia faith stephen nichol surfing tribute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why these cyclists will no longer have to stick to the road

        Why these cyclists will no longer have to stick to the road

        News A 20-year rule is about to be broken, allowing cyclists to share a pathway through major town CBDs.

        Pub set to recreate 109-year-old historical photograph

        Pub set to recreate 109-year-old historical photograph

        News 109 years after the first train arrived, a little Somerset town is getting ready...

        Transport icon wins major Woolworths safety award

        Transport icon wins major Woolworths safety award

        News Nolan's Interstate Transport wins major safety award

        Full marks for two council school graduates

        Full marks for two council school graduates

        News While all eyes have been on the year 12 graduates, two more mature students have...