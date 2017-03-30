Life as a drover's daughter shared

REGULARLY shifting from town to town and living out of a small truck resulted in an unusual upbringing for Patsy Kemp.

However, it was also an iconic Australian life as Mrs Kemp traversed the stock routes of the Queensland and New South Wales countryside as the daughter of a drover.

Each day Mrs Kemp's father would saddle up and head out to move cattle and sheep while Mrs Kemp would set up camp and help cook with her mother and siblings.

It seems like a harsh life, but it's one the former Esk resident treasures and has shared for all to read in her newly released book The Drover's Daughter.

"There's heaps of stories out there about drovers but there's no stories about drovers who have had their family on the road with them,” she said.

Mrs Kemp was one of seven children who would travel with the drovers, and although it was a large family, for many years she called a small caravan her home.

"It was pretty rugged but as kids you didn't know and we just had fun and went out and did everything,” she said.

"We didn't think of it as being harsh and it wasn't until we left home before we started to realise that we didn't lead a normal life.”

There were plenty of chores in day to day life for Mrs Kemp, but she still enjoyed getting out on the horse and helping to drove too.

"You'd have to describe it as a little bit up and down because can you imagine when the water is teeming down, you're in mud and bogged and can't move anywhere, but the sheep still have to get moved on for feed and you've still got to cook and the woods wet,” she said.

"You still had your chores to do and rain, hail or shine you were out there doing it and so were the men on the horses.”

Mrs Kemp said she was glad to be able to share her story.

Mrs Kemp will be at the Mulgowie Markets on April 1 for a book signing and will be selling copies of The Drover's Daughter.