Lieutenant aims to foster church

THE new core officer with the Lockyer Valley Salvation Army group, Auxiliary Lieutenant Rhys Wilson, is determined to provide a "less transactional and more relational” service for locals.

Mr Wilson, who was installed in his new role last Sunday, said it was important people knew they could approach the Salvation Army for help but also for a tea or coffee and "a space to chat”.

"We want to have a chat with people and build a relationship with them and lead them to a place where they don't need the assistance - help get them get out of that rut.”

Mr Wilson said it was "definitely” one of his goals to provide the help or 'transaction' that was needed for people in the region, while also building supportive relationships with those seeking support.

"It can brighten people's day knowing others are there to listen to them rather than just sending them on their way.”

Mr Wilson, who has been a ministry assistant at Bundamba for the past 12 months and prior to that spent eight years in a divisional children's ministry role, said this was his first commissioned core officer role and he would be based full-time at Gatton.

He has moved to the area with his wife Tiffany and children, four-year-old Madison and three-week-old Zara.

Mr Wilson said the Lockyer Valley church has 25 volunteers helping at the Family Store on Railway St and about 20-30 members involved at the church as well as about 12 families who are involved in the children's program.

He said he was looking forward to being part of the smaller, country community and "getting out and working with the people and the key stakeholders in the town and really living out what the Salvation Army are and providing hope where it's needed most”.

He said the work involved being the leader of the church and running the church from a spiritual and business perspective, as well as being available to the community.

"I'm very passionate about youth and kids but I just love people of all ages and all vulnerabilities and I just want to really get out among the people and be a presence for the Salvation Army.

"Our young people are not the people of tomorrow, they're the people of today and we need to be aware of their needs and provide them the support they need and provide people of all ages with the knowledge of how to be a support.

"I think it's a common thing in most communities - being aware of the needs of the people around you and how to help in the best possible way you can.”

The Salvation Army offered included Money Care for financial counselling and welfare assistance which included a hotline for help.