Library extends its opening hours as part of trial

Ali Kuchel
by
18th Jun 2019 8:21 AM

TOOGOOLAWAH Library will soon be open five days a week as part of a six-month trial announced by Somerset Regional Council.

The move was confirmed following community feedback, with council trialling the extended hours until the end of this year.

Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said council continued to review its library services at Esk, Kilcoy, Lowood and Toogoolawah in line with the recently adopted Somerset Libraries Strategic Plan 2019 - 2023.

"This trial reflects community expectations, and it will give us an opportunity to evaluate extended hours at Toogoolawah Library," Cr Lehmann said.

"Council is currently asking for feedback on our library services, with an online survey available at somerset.qld.gov.au/library."

Toogoolawah Library opening hours from Monday, July 1:

. Monday: 9am to 12.30pm

. Tuesday: 9am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 5pm

. Wednesday: 1pm to 5pm

. Thursday: 9am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 5pm

. Friday: 9am to 12.30pm and 1pm to 5pm

