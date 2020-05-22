Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Somerset Council facilities are opening again.
Somerset Council facilities are opening again.
Council News

Libraries, information centres open as restrictions ease

Nathan Greaves
, nathan.greaves@gattonstar.com.au
22nd May 2020 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AFTER weeks of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the doors were open throughout many Somerset Council sites as of yesterday.

With travel limits being loosened and more traffic once again making its way along the Brisbane Valley Highway and Rail Trail, Visitor Information Centres are back in business, offering helpful brochures and friendly conversation to travellers.

READ MORE: Doors closed, collections open at regional libraries

Though the click-and-collected and extended borrowing periods have been welcome, book lovers will be relieved to know that libraries have also reopened.

Council offices and customer service centres are also open.

Frequent cleaning is being undertaken at all facilities to ensure the health and safety of visitors, but social distancing and hygiene requirements are still in effect.

Limited numbers of people are allowed inside at any given time, which varies from site-to-site.

READ MORE: Cafe and conference centre closed by council

In the neighbouring Lockyer Valley, the libraries and information centre remain closed for now, as the council continues to review how best to resume services in the wake of relaxed restrictions.

The Lockyer Valley Libraries’ click-and-collect and e-library services remain operational for those who can’t wait for the doors to reopen.

lockyer valley regional council somerset regional council visitor information centres
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The friendly face greeting travellers for more than a decade

        premium_icon The friendly face greeting travellers for more than a decade

        Community Having completed numerous travel trips, this visitor information centre volunteer is the perfect person to help travellers in our region.

        Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

        premium_icon Massive $80m project to create hundreds of jobs

        Business The three stage project could break soil this year

        Guns, equipment to undergo restoration at war memorial site

        premium_icon Guns, equipment to undergo restoration at war memorial site

        Council News Former military equipment, due to be restored and fixed, has received a police...

        COSTLY: The $68k price tag to fix just 10 roads

        premium_icon COSTLY: The $68k price tag to fix just 10 roads

        Council News Gravel roads continue to be among the most expensive to maintain in the region.