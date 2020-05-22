Libraries, information centres open as restrictions ease

AFTER weeks of being closed due to COVID-19 restrictions, the doors were open throughout many Somerset Council sites as of yesterday.

With travel limits being loosened and more traffic once again making its way along the Brisbane Valley Highway and Rail Trail, Visitor Information Centres are back in business, offering helpful brochures and friendly conversation to travellers.

READ MORE: Doors closed, collections open at regional libraries

Though the click-and-collected and extended borrowing periods have been welcome, book lovers will be relieved to know that libraries have also reopened.

Council offices and customer service centres are also open.

Frequent cleaning is being undertaken at all facilities to ensure the health and safety of visitors, but social distancing and hygiene requirements are still in effect.

Limited numbers of people are allowed inside at any given time, which varies from site-to-site.

READ MORE: Cafe and conference centre closed by council

In the neighbouring Lockyer Valley, the libraries and information centre remain closed for now, as the council continues to review how best to resume services in the wake of relaxed restrictions.

The Lockyer Valley Libraries’ click-and-collect and e-library services remain operational for those who can’t wait for the doors to reopen.