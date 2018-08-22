Liberal MPs call for second meeting

Peter Dutton is expected to make a second attempt to replace Malcolm Turnbull as leader of the Liberal Party. Photo: AAP

Peter Dutton is expected to make a second attempt to replace Malcolm Turnbull as leader of the Liberal Party. Photo: AAP LUKAS COCH

REPORTS are circulating that Liberal MPs are pushing for a special party room meeting to be held tonight.

Influential shock jock Alan Jones kicked off the rumour with a tweet urging political watchers to "get ready".

Reports have followed that a petition to call a leadership spill is making the rounds in Parliament House tonight, but Julie Bishop was quick to deny rumours of an imminent party room meeting.

Throughout the afternoon, rumours have surfaced of an upcoming party room meeting with the agenda of replacing Malcolm Turnbull.

Appearing on The Project, the Deputy leader said she was "not aware of any such moves", noting she'd be hosting the Deputy leader of New Zealand at a working dinner tonight.

"I haven't heard anything about this," she said.

Asked if she could guarantee Mr Turnbull would be PM in the morning, Ms Bishop said: "It's 6.30, the house rises shortly, everybody has events on this evening.

"I have been through a number of leadership challenges and I have observed them on the other side. Some of them are won by one vote. The prime minister was endorsed."

When asked why the party was "so sexist" that Ms Bishop's name wasn't on the list of potential leaders, she said: "I have been elected as deputy by the party room. It's not a position I take for granted. I appreciate their support. I get on with my job as the deputy and also as Foreign Minister which is a very demanding job representing Australia's interests overseas."

Three Liberals have now signed the letter requesting a party room meeting. @politicsabc #auspol #libspill — lucy barbour (@lucybarbour) August 22, 2018

Mr Turnbull reportedly told journalists there would be no meeting tonight and reports that Mathias Cormann had resigned have been refuted.

As he launches another challenge to become Prime Minister, Dutton also faces his own challenge. Attorney-General Christian Porter has asked the Solicitor-General for advice on Dutton's business interests, which include childcare centres in Queensland that may put him in breach of the constitution.

In a statement, Porter told the media he would not comment further on the matter.

Neither Michaelia Cash, Mathias Cormann nor Dan Tehan have resigned. PM insisting no party room meeting tonight. — David Speers (@David_Speers) August 22, 2018