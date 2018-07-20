Menu
Login
Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher when they were together in Oasis.
Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher when they were together in Oasis.
Music

Liam Gallagher pleads for Oasis reunion

by The Sun
20th Jul 2018 8:26 AM

LIAM Gallagher has urged brother Noel to reunite Oasis after 'forgiving' his sibling following their decade long feud.

The rocker, 45, sent fans into a spin tonight with his attempt to bury the hatchet via Twitter, albeit by taking a dig at his brother's band, The Sun reports.

Writing on Twitter, he said: "Earth to noel listen up kid I hear your doing gigs where people can't drink alcohol now that's the BeZarist thing you've done yet I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together and stop f***ing about the drinks are on me LG x."

It comes just days after Liam accused Noel of "cursing" the England football team during a foul-mouthed rant.

He hit out at his "miserable" 51-year-old sibling following England's defeat against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final.

Noel Gallagher, pictured, and brother Liam have been feuding for a decade. Picture: Tony Gough.
Noel Gallagher, pictured, and brother Liam have been feuding for a decade. Picture: Tony Gough.

Taking to Twitter, he raged: "For all those plastics who said it wasn't coming home they should be ashamed of them selves as you were LGx [sic].

"He wasn't right they wasn't right they put a curse on it they should be shot."

For more see The Sun.

entertainment feud liam gallagher music oasis

Top Stories

    Big chill will return

    Big chill will return

    News The region woke to frosts this week as Gatton recorded its coldest morning since 2002.

    • 20th Jul 2018 8:00 AM
    Postman's actions prevent unit blaze in Gatton

    Postman's actions prevent unit blaze in Gatton

    News The fire brigade are urging people to turn kitchen appliances off.

    A busy weekend in the valley

    A busy weekend in the valley

    News See the photo gallery for people that attended the events.

    Lockyer and Somerset show societies receive funding boost

    Lockyer and Somerset show societies receive funding boost

    News Show societies will share in an increase of $400,000 in funding.

    Local Partners