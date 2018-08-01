Leukaemia Foundation chief checks in for special reunion

TOGETHERNESS: The Leukaemia Foundation Lockyer-Brisbane Valley branch held their annual general meeting last week. President Tom Barton, vice-president Geoff Beattie and secretary Judy Collie were joined by Leukaemia Foundation chair Beverley Mirolo (second from left).

WHEN Leukaemia Foundation chairwoman Beverley Mirolo checked into the Lockyer-Brisbane Valley branch's annual general meeting it was an understandably welcome visit.

But it was an especially marked moment for vice-president Geoff Beattie.

Mrs Mirolo was an oncology nurse who formed part of the team that nursed his wife Elaine when she had blood cancer.

It was after his wife's passing that Mr Beattie first became involved with the Leukaemia Foundation and that connection has remained strong for more than 30 years.

"We've both seen each other grow grey and shrink,” Mrs Mirolo laughed.

"I was very thrilled when I heard Bev was coming because she means a lot to me,” Mr Beattie said.

Last Thursday, the branch elected new committee members, including president Tom Barton, and presented the money raised over the past year - close to $43,000.

"I love to be able to get out and thank the members of the branches for the work that they do and the difference they make to people with blood cancer,” Mrs Mirolo said.

"A lot of our branches throughout Queensland are smaller, but they are motivated, dedicated members of the foundation who have a passion for what they do.”

Mr Barton said the backing from all corners made it possible.

"It's a small community, it's a farming community (but) the involvement has been wonderful,” Mr Barton said.

"Both (Lockyer and Somerset) regional councils have been excellent. We have good support and rapport with them.”

When his wife was diagnosed with blood cancer, Mr Beattie didn't even know the foundation existed.

Now his involvement with the organisation is his "passion.”

"Most people (in the branch) have been touched some way or another with a loved one or someone they know very dear to them,” Mr Beattie said.

"We want to give something back. It's about what we can do for someone who has got it.”