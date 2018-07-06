Lettuce prices hit Lockyer Valley producers' pocket

CONCERNED GROWER: Lockyer Valley Lettuce farmer Anthony Staatz said water supplies will play a big role in the future of growing lettuce.

CONCERNED GROWER: Lockyer Valley Lettuce farmer Anthony Staatz said water supplies will play a big role in the future of growing lettuce. Ali Kuchel

LOCKYER Valley lettuce growers are struggling to make a profit as market sale prices drop to $8-10 per box.

"It's been a very low season to date,” Koala Farms owner Anthony Staatz said.

"By the time the agents take their commission, freight costs and labour costs... it's a loss situation at the moment, lettuce, and has been since about May.”

Prices need to be at $12-14 per box for him to turn a profit, he said.

Further south, the Victorian growing season has been longer than usual, leading to a glut of lettuce in the marketplace.

It means cheap lettuce for consumers but low prices for growers.

"It's typical of our industry - you're either making more money than you think you should or you are losing money,” Mr Staatz said.

"It's the nature of horticulture, certainly on highly perishable crops.

"It's always... pretty risky.”

Koala Farms' two properties at Gatton and Cambooya grow iceberg and cos lettuce, baby spinach and broccoli.

The business also transports its goods, employing 100 permanent staff and 70 backpackers across its operations.

Locals wanting to see local lettuce growing prosper should support calls for a more reliable Lockyer Valley water supply, Mr Staatz

said.

The proposed Lockyer Valley and Somerset Water Security Scheme would see waste water at Wivenhoe Dam pumped into the Lockyer's water sources and distributed.

It would allow growers to make big steps.

"It'd be revolutionary for our industry in the area,” Mr Staatz said.

"It'd change the competitiveness of the Lockyer Valley in an international sense.”

With increased water security, growers would be better able to pursue export markets, which rely on consistency.

"For us to compete, we're not reliable enough,” Mr Staatz said.

"If we don't get rain here for the next couple of years our production will drop.

"While the region's pretty unique in the time of year it can supply because we're counter-seasonal to Asia, we need a bit more water security to warrant the sort of investment you need to make to be competitive in the export market.”

Lettuce facts