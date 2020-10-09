LETTERS: Why is our government fixated on tax cuts?

Send your letters to the editor into the Gatton Star. (File Image)

Dear Editor,

I really cannot see why our Federal government is fixated on tax cuts.

Do they not understand that our taxes are the source of the country’s income?

By reducing the amount paid by taxpayers, there is an increased risk of the country falling into permanent recession from which it may never recover.

G Plog,

Mount Berryman

