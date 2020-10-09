Menu
Send your letters to the editor into the Gatton Star. (File Image)
Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: Why is our government fixated on tax cuts?

Contributed
9th Oct 2020 6:00 AM
Dear Editor,

I really cannot see why our Federal government is fixated on tax cuts.

Do they not understand that our taxes are the source of the country’s income?

By reducing the amount paid by taxpayers, there is an increased risk of the country falling into permanent recession from which it may never recover.

G Plog,

Mount Berryman

Do you have a letter to the editor or a story to tell? Send them via email to letters@gattonstar.com.au or direct to Gatton Star editor Ali Kuchel at ali.kuchel@news.com.au

letter to the editor
Gatton Star

