LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Life after COVID-19?

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Life after COVID?

"Learning to live with life after COVID" is difficult to imagine now.

We have had to adjust to unprecedented regimes like in wartime.

Much of our activities, as we get older, which give us a sense of belonging or pleasure, are now illegal, unpopular or restricted.

Health issues are paramount.

As we have a stake in each other: "we are all in this together" is hardly comforting.

It is a kind of dictatorship, where the privileged few get to choose, but the rest are policed like criminals.

Unemployment is putting economic pressure on our standard of living, especially for the aged and infirmed.

The tone of speech from the authorities has changed from a congenial compassionate timbre, to "thou shalt"!

The political dynamics have changed.

The blame game is reinforced by protesters and those in different states under different rules and regulations.

People dying in hundreds, reinforces the fractures in many systems which were fragile and suspect anyway.

The aged-care scandal, mental health issues, domestic violence, criminal behaviour and government underfunding, have been exposed.

Fault-lines are now clear, while it's too late for those who are now in jeopardy.

Life goes on, step by step, making mistakes and learning what works and what doesn't. What's important has been replaced by what's in the best interests of the whole.

There is no-time line which gives assurance this will end soon.

Is Christmas or 2021 a bridge too far?

Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

WHAT DO YOU THINK? HAVE YOUR SAY IN COMMENTS BELOW OR SEND US A LETTER

HARRY'S VIEW ON OLIVE DOWNS COAL MINE APPROVAL

Harry's view on Olive Downs coal mine approval.

SMS TO THE EDITOR

AS. I live out to the north of Rocky past the ever long road works at Parkhurst. Well we have been driving on one section of the new road for some months now and guess what, some of it, about six spots, need repairing already. Potholes developing. They are marked with white paint to be repaired. Really, how good a job are they doing when it's no where near being finished and we have repaired bits that will break up again and again in the future.

ANON. A vote for F troop is a vote to set this city back 50 years. If Labor win don't expect money for stadium. They have a silver tongue, good on not committing.

PMC. Time for Premier Palaszczuk to inform the 36,000 cushy, non productive government staff employed by her, they are not required after the State Election, Sorry, don't blame the new Premier for the clean out again. Qld can't fund these job for the boys positions anymore.

HAVE YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: morningbulletin@news.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.