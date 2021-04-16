LETTERS: Illegal dumping escalates to a crisis

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Illegal dumping

Not only do our creeks and rivers become dumping grounds for litter, including plastic waste, threatening our wildlife, bush areas and parkland are targets for household waste and unwanted goods.

It is an unconscionable global epidemic, trashing our environment.

In local communities we find lazy and selfish individuals and companies using our pristine areas as rubbish tips. It has escalated to a crisis.

This reduces our planet to a limited lifespan, with pollutants directly or indirectly poisoning our waterways, threatening all life.

Children worldwide are concerned there is no "planet B" to fall back on. Their message is plain to perpetrators.

In times gone by, households were free to deposit at the local tip.

Then councils charged, but provided tip vouchers, to prevent illegal dumping and occasional kerb-side pick-ups.

It was a logical alternative to dumping.

But councils are their worst enemy. Now no tip vouchers or kerb-side pick-ups are provided, leading to illegal dumping.

Councils then use ratepayers' money to clean up dumped rubbish.

All ratepayers are paying directly for tip visits, or indirectly for illegal dump clean-up.

The planet loses.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. To the scammers who scam people who are looking for rental housing, what come around goes around. You are on borrowed time scum.

LPMC. Qld's pathetic Premier Palaszczuk quotes her words everyday "we all know" our Health Department is a disgrace in every Qld hospital. Who runs the show? D'Ath, like Miles, has no idea how to control bureaucrats on big salaries, manage day to day operations. From ambulance ramping, staffing levels, no beds, surgery backlogs, emergency waiting times, computer failure and now PPE problems, what section of the Health Department isn't failing? But A'Dath says she's all good, but don't worry we will have another audit. "We all know " what is failing, that's leadership and this Labor Govt have failed again with efforts to fix the problems. Management and services in private hospitals are professional compared to the public system. Mark my words, this department and others will have poor direction for another three years due to Palaszczuk's ministers' continued failures.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

One of Australia's most popular kids' TV shows - the ABC's Bluey - has come under fire for not being diverse enough. Despite the hit cartoon being centred around family of blue and brown dogs living in Brisbane, one of the ABC's own journalists Beverley Wang has called out the show for its lack of "representation". She asked where the "disabled, queer, poor, gender diverse, dogs of colour and single-parent dog families" were in Bluey's Brisbane.

Melanie McLean: Oh ffs! Move on.

Shawn Calaway: The ABC journalist should be fired for his stupidity.

Tiesha Laidlaw: Who says they're not Indigenous?

Caroline Cornick: Wtf it is a kids cartoon that my grandkids love watching, just leave it the hell alone, go Bluey and Dingo.

Jen Porter: OMG, really this is all getting out of hand.

Sam Creevey: In case you haven't noticed all the dogs on there are different colours, suppose if you want native representation they could add a dingo voiced by an Aboriginal person but people who sook about a cartoon will never be satisfied.

Janita Wass: Just stop trying to ruin everything, let kids enjoy being kids without reading something into everyday things. It isn't real life it's a cartoon.

Gayle Perfect: This is a children's cartoon, children don't know about poor, trans, single parents or anything else. Let it be a cartoon that children enjoy. I know my three grandkids love it. Go Bluey!!!!

Caven Matsen: Can't we just have TV shows for entertainment and not for political correctness.