LETTERS: Taking a stand against dangerous driving

Cop the fine

Overtaking someone in a designated turning lane will cost you.

Disobeying a left lane must turn left sign at an intersection Queensland Road Rules - Section 88(2) 3 $106 and three points off your license.

This should be considerably higher when approaching the Moores Creek roundabout from Feez Street as the left lane only allows one vehicle to turn and not travel through, where a collision is absolute if an idiot tries to cut people off from the designated turning left lane.

I have dashcam front and rear and I hope some people receive the fine for their stupid behaviour.

The road toll is considerably higher this year and it is no wonder from the stupid, irresponsible drivers taking risks with learner drivers.

Don't whine when your expensive car is totalled in a crash from an inexperienced driver, L plates are on a vehicle for a reason and caution needs to be applied.

If you are so stupid to put pressure on a learner, then you deserve what you will get.

Videos from dashcams don't lie, however stupid, irresponsible drivers tend to lie to save themselves from high fines.

Mobile phone fines are now 1000 dollars, I hope you have a good bank account if you continue to use your phone while driving?

I have submitted three police reports this week from dangerous drivers putting their lives and the lives of others at risk because of absolute stupidity from impatience.

Enough is enough and it is time to take a stand against dangerous driving that can cause death.

- Leyland Barnett, Berserker

Put your money where your mouth is!

The Morrison Government talk of reducing violence towards women, needs to be supported by generous and ongoing funding, to be realistic and genuine. It's more than "the thought" that counts.

The COVID "domestic violence" crisis impacting DV services in our communities, already underfunded, received an injection of $150 million to cater for an increase in demand in 2020. On June 1, that one-off funding ends.

One woman a week is murdered. Violence towards women, cutting across all male-dominated cultures and institutions, is a scourge on our nation. It is a male problem.

Many cases of sexual assault are swept under the carpet, with victims reduced to silence and brokenness, with no advocate.

The lack of shelters through a lack of resources, is in dire straits going forward.

This is a national crisis which needs more than funding to reverse.

Education is key, to enlighten not only males, but our political heavy weights who control resource distribution.

Men who violate women, do so with impunity if there is no accountability through the courts.

Police can do only so much with draconian laws tying their hands. Paperwork doesn't protect victims running scared.

Facilitators of women's welfare funding, need to be genuine about this crisis suffering political insincerity.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

SMS TO THE EDITOR

ANON. Renters are getting hit with higher rent and local, state and federal governments don't care. I can only hope they are in the boat that sinks. The only good pollie is the one that never holds that job.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

Concerns have been raised about a potential roundabout on Yeppoon Road which would be installed for access into Surf Lakes.

Russell Timms: Fix up Artillery Road intersection, have access to lakes off Cawarral Road … there is a dirt road that goes down to back of block lakes are on.

Steve Thomasson: Fix The Oaks and quarry turn-off first!

Cath Warman: Noooo, not a roundabout in the middle of Yeppoon Rd. Anything except a roundabout. Yes I agree a normal intersection won't work, accidents will happen. In the world today there is and will be other ways at this intersection?

Craig Schofield: And the red flags are up.

Terry Petersen: Try an off ramp and an overpass so normal traffic can continue without delay. A roundabout? Seriously? Whose stupid idea was that?

Andrew Harding: Exit ramp to an overpass to the other side.