Subscribe
LETTERS: If there is no fuel, there can be no fire

Kerri-Anne Mesner
9th Aug 2020 6:00 PM
LETTERS

 

No Fuel = No Fire

A NSW Bushfire Enquiry concluded: "Hazard-reduction burns should be greatly increased".

What a breath of good sense.

If there is no fuel, there can be no fire.

They also urge a return to indigenous fire management.

Aboriginals burnt anything and everything, at any time, for any reason.

They had no water-bombers and seldom tried to put fires out, but they did understand backburning.

Their vegetation management created the vast and productive open forests and grasslands that supported large populations of marsupials and birds.

But tree huggers would never support this.

They prefer scrub, weeds, pests and occasional fierce wildfires.

-Viv Forbes, Washpool

HARRY'S VIEW ON OWEN, THE WILDLIFE WARRIOR AND HIS QUEST TO HELP SAVE AUSTRALIA ZOO

 

 

 

 

