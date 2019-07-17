LETTERS: Fun run exceeds expectations

Participants in the 8km Somerset Rail Trail Fun Run category start to gather at the start line on Sunday July 8, 2018

On Sunday July 14, I went in this years fun run.

I gave myself a little slack and walked. I'm old.

As the constitution allows, I refuse to give my age on the grounds it may incriminate me.

Arriving on a chilly sunny morning I encountered a scene of absolute frivolity consisting of adrenalin charged and happy participants and supporters.

This was however probably for the first time in recorded history there was a que ten deep to use the toilet. On route time just flew like a bird.

Locals (and non-locals) engaged with me in light and witty conversation and the occasional gripe about the status quo, politics and the economy.

A little bitching never hurt any one I reckon!

At the finish the scene was equally joyful.

Cute women offered me free mandarins and bananas along with congratulations.

The Mayor was there arms akimbo, full of sport, good cheer and community spirit adorned in his finest awarding prizes to the lucky ones ( I wasn't in that category, on'ya Graham!!)

My only disappointments were: I didn't come last I generally do.

I was beaten by some guy pushing a kid in stroller.

The dude, who I believe should have won the best dressed, adorned in a Prussian soldier uniform who suffered an injury when his helmet fell on him - failed to make the grade.

But let me say this was indeed well planned well implemented and overall a great thing for our community.

Moreover it almost made me feel good about my thirty five dollar late entry fee.

J Marcus, Lowood