Opinion

LETTERS: Daytime gambling ads should be stopped

Darryn Nufer
29th Mar 2021 12:00 AM
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

 

Gambling online is addictive, anonymous and convenient, in an age when lives can be virtually lived online in seclusion.

However, daytime gambling advertisements, during children's television time, must be denounced.

The bombardment of online gambling advertisements 24/7, allows children to be repeatedly exposed to this temptation.

Online, children are open to many vices they are too immature to comprehend.

Many are inquisitive enough to investigate its attraction.

That's the nature of children.

It behoves adults to censor daytime television advertising inappropriate for the under-aged. Many children are computer-savvy enough to gamble on the "app", with easy access to credit cards.

Adults assume children have no interest, but we live in a society where the computer-literacy of children is underestimated.

They are exposed to technology early and competency with online interactions are their world. It is both a blessing and a curse.

Adult supervision of online activity is a must, to protect them while they are too immature to recognise a threat to their wellbeing.

Media advertisers have a moral obligation to protect children from destructive vices online.

Eloise Rowe,

Tannum Sands.

 

HARRY'S VIEW ON A POSSIBLE PLASTIC STRAW BAN IN LIVINGSTONE SHIRE

 

YOUR SAY

Send in your letters to the editor and texts to be featured online.

Email: tmbully@capnews.com.au

SMS the editor on 0428 634 025 with the word ROCK and a space in front of your message.

