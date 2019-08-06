Menu
Letters to the Editor

LETTERS: Clumpy mud on road is a danger to cyclists

6th Aug 2019 5:45 AM

I read with interest the article where council is considering charging farmers the clean up cost when debris (mud) is left on public roads.

The Lockyer Valley and Somerset regions promote the area as a tourist destination, and rightly so, there's a lot to offer, among those who frequent the area are motorcycle riders from individuals to large social groups of 30 riders or more.

Think of the implications where one of these riders with a pillion comes over a crest or halfway through the apex of a corner on a set line and being confronted with clumps of mud all over the road (as a local rider I have struck this many times).

The outcome could be a variety of scenarios with the worst being hitting the mud, losing control and /or being thrown into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The legal implications have yet to be tested, but I imagine it would be no different than losing part of a load from a truck or box trailer and not stopping to clean up the hazard.

There is also duty of care to take into consideration, but all that aside, it's just a common courtesy not to discard hazardous (to the motoring public) material on public roads.

L Mills, Laidley

