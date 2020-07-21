Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Former Prime Minister Gough Whitlam.
Letters to the Editor

LETTER: Dismissal details behind closed doors

21st Jul 2020 3:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UNTIL the public understands the cult of celebrity, headed by the Queen, keeps all controlled by the private financial system subservient as wage slaves, we remain a colony.

The point of the Whitlam dismissal is to establish if the crown well knew what was to happen.

Whitlam expected and should have received supply, and proved we pay to be over governed.

Malcolm Fraser redeemed himself by writing Dangerous Allies.

Unfortunately most politicians don't come to their senses until too late.

As Hawke did by supporting nuclear power multiple times at Woodford Folk Festival, but his boozing has overridden most things.

Apart from the number of editions, the Constitution Overview states "[T]he Constitution is the fundamental law of Australia binding everybody."

This is obviously not true as Native Title excludes the majority of Australians.

The original Constitution was amended to suit the requirements of Queen Victoria, her heirs and successors.

Peter Pronczak

Hervey Bay

More Stories

gough whitlam malcolm fraser monarchy opinion queen republic
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: The 56 people appearing in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: The 56 people appearing in Gatton court today

        Crime Each week, the Gatton Star publishes a list of those due to appear in court.

        ‘Bad blood’ sparks bust-up in hotel servery

        premium_icon ‘Bad blood’ sparks bust-up in hotel servery

        Crime A butcher who nearly walked away from a tense situation turned back, ruining his...

        Teen does burnouts, loses control with pet dog on board

        premium_icon Teen does burnouts, loses control with pet dog on board

        News A teen caught doing burnouts in V8 called himself ‘young and stupid’.

        Why takeaway meal prices are set to increase

        premium_icon Why takeaway meal prices are set to increase

        Business Businesses will be forced to supply customers with alternatives