Let's stop accepting death as part of driving: MP's plea

ROCKHAMPTON and region is one of dozens of communities across Queensland working to raise awareness and generate action during Australia's only state-wide Road Safety Week.

Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke said during Road Safety Week this week, Queenslanders were being urged to refresh their knowledge of the road rules and do their part to help save lives on the road.

"In Queensland last year, 247 people were tragically killed and 6450 people were hospitalised - many with life-altering injuries," Mr O'Rourke said.

"Road crashes are preventable, and this week is an ideal opportunity to reflect on raising the community's commitment to making our roads safer for everyone.

"Road rules are in place for a reason - do the right thing and speak up for road safety."

Mr O'Rourke said events were taking place across Central Queensland this week.

"Schools, workplaces, community groups and others will host events, have conversations about staying safe, share their stories, suggest safety tips or make a pledge to improve their driving behaviour," Mr O'Rourke said.

"Road Safety Week is not just about participation and discussion, it is also about encouraging the community to challenge the road toll status quo.

"Let's stop accepting death and serious injury as part and parcel of using our roads.'

Events are taking place across the state, focusing on road rules and highlighting key road safety issues faced by different road user groups each day of the week.

Today: Motorists

Tomorrow: Heavy vehicles

Thursday: Bicycle riders

Friday: Motorcyclists.

For more information on Road Safety Week and how to get involved, visit jointhedrive.qld.gov.au/road-safety-week.