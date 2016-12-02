Les Prince is a knight in shining armour

THE PRINCES: Pauline and Les at the Pioneer Village for the 2016 Laidley Heritage Festival.

Occupation: Woodwork supervisor, Gatton Work for the Dole

Age: 21-plus

Marital Status: Married (happily)

Children: One teenage girl

What has been the most memorable experience of your time at Gatton Work for the Dole?

That would be landing this position after being put off from my previous job.

What do you love about helping the community and what made you want to get involved in the organisation?

I have been helping the community in different volunteer organisations for many years. For example, Queensland Fire and Rescue for over 21 years, Lockyer Light Horse Troop for over 12 years, Gatton Girl Guides (parent support) for over five years.

This role with Gatton's Work for the Dole is just another way I can help the community with the knowledge I have.

What are your passions?

Volunteer firefighting (Lockyer Waters RFB), Light Horse re-enacting (Laidley Troop), fishing, camping, horse riding and hanging with friends.

Have you ever met anyone famous, and when?

Major General Henry Chauvel's grandson in 2008 in Israel when I had the privilege to represent the 4th Light Horse at the opening of the Memorial Park to the Australian Soldier.

What's the best advice you've ever received and from who?

What goes around comes around (given to me by my mother).

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

Fishing and horse riding, because it is relaxing.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Camping with family at Cotton Tree on the Sunshine Coast.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Different friends' places for coffee.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

Sir Donald Bradman for what he has done for Australian cricket.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

For Australians to look after Australians, especially the elderly, volunteers and the farmers, as they really are the backbone of Australia.

What would you do if you won lotto?

I would take my wonderful wife and daughter on another cruise and pay bills.