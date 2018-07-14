Leonie is keeping busy with craft, church and chat

HELPING OTHERS: Leonie Lee helps organise the weekly Happy Crafters meet along with their many charity projects

HELPING OTHERS: Leonie Lee helps organise the weekly Happy Crafters meet along with their many charity projects Meg Bolton

Occupation: Retired.

Age: 74.

Marital status: Married.

What do you enjoy most about Happy Crafters?

Definitely the social aspect. I love going to craft every Monday and helping out where I can.

Why did you decide to get involved with Happy Crafters?

My mum passed away in May 2015 and I needed something else to think about and I loved doing craft.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

To be happy in yourself and to be kind and help out where you can.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Kamahl came to Karinya Aged Home around 30 years ago. Lovely man. Otherwise I have respect for anyone.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Having a good husband and three beautiful children and now I have seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Leonie Lee at Happy Crafters held in Hatton Vale Church Meg Bolton

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

I would like to see peace everywhere - there are too many wars. The second coming is close.

Notwithstanding the number, how old do you feel and why?

I was only feeling about 40, but with bouts of sickness over the years I now feel my real age.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I love all craft. My nanna taught me at 12 years old to knit and crochet. My dad taught me to embroider.

What is your happiest childhood memory?

Helping out on the dairy farm. Wintertime collecting wood for our fireplace and sitting down with the family.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

I like all of the Lockyer Valley. Been living here 39years and still loving it.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Help my immediate family and also help our church.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My mum and dad - they were great parents, very strict but loving. I also admire our craft leader Gail. She started a craft club that has helped many people.