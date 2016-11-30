Leo wins chance to take centre stage with Queensland Ballet

Queensland Ballet dancer Lou Spichtig congratulates Gatton dancer Leo Hamilton after he was announced the winner of the Suncorp Ballet's Wish Upon A Star competition where he will appear as a walk on during the Queensland Ballet's performance of the Nutcracker.

LEO Hamilton isn't one to be lost for words.

But when the Queensland Ballet made a surprise visit to his dance studio Gatton Dance Force, the eight-year-old was left speechless.

Leo had just found out he was the winner of Suncorp Bank's Wish Upon A Ballet Star's major prize winner.

His prize; a walk on role for the Queensland Ballet's performance of The Nutcracker on December 17 in front of a sold out crowd.

More than 600 children entered into the people's choice competition, but a photo of Leo in a mouse costume and his passion of dancing was evidently the favourite.

When the excitement began to subside, Leo was most excited to find out what his costume would be.

"I'm really excited and happy," he said.

When Leo walks onto the stage at QPAC, he'll join the opening scene where he will be a member of the family.

Queensland Ballet member Rachael Welsh said the scene would last about 20 minutes where Leo would become one of the characters.

"It's not only the time on stage, but he'll have a rehearsal the day before and it's a nice time for him to be able to ask questions for the company and share stories," Ms Welsh said.

"This is a wonderful chance for us to get to know Leo and for him to get to know us.

"It's also really lovely for Queensland Ballet dancers to be able to share this experience."

This year is the third time Suncorp Bank has run the Wish Upon A Ballet Star competition, but the first anyone from Gatton has won.

"We hope this will keep going because it does really make dreams come true for young dancers in regional Queensland," Ms Welsh said.

With many female dancers on stage, Leo's dance teacher, and Gatton Dance Force Principal Sarah Hoyling said it was a good chance for the upcoming dancer to meet other male dancers at the company.

"To go on stage with professionals at such a young age is a real dream come true for them," Ms Hoyling said.

"I think it's lovely they (Queensland Ballet) open up their professional show and allow a student from a rural town to be involved."