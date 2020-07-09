‘Lengthy’ delays for drivers at border

The border will reopen at noon on Friday to all states and territories except Victoria, with travellers requiring a Border Declaration Pass to enter the sunny state. Photo: Scott Powick/News Corp

Thousands of motorists are expected to cross the Queensland border when it reopens at noon on Friday and NSW Police is urging drivers to be patient and prepare for a "heavily delayed" journey.

NSW and Queensland Police are working closely together to ensure drivers provide relevant documentation and identification at border checkpoints in a bid to reduce delays.

The border will reopen to all states and territories except Victoria, with travellers requiring a Border Declaration Pass to enter the sunny state.

On Monday Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk warned drivers could expect a delayed journey thanks to the "very strong measures" the government had put in place.

"There will be delays at our borders because we have to get this right and we have to take these precautions," she said.

"I've asked people to think about the way they plan their holidays and trips and consider not going at the peak times and spreading it over a number of days. But we do expect over the weekend that there will be lengthy delays."

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had previously taken a swipe at Queensland for closing its borders, labelling it "ridiculous" and that it "doesn't help Australia".

She's since changed her tune - based on the latest health advice - and has shut down the NSW and Victorian border as the southern state continues to grapple with its own coronavirus crisis.

But Ms Berejiklian has now urged the rest of the nation to open up.

"Given this move by NSW, we now anticipate the rest of the nation will be able to deal with each other without hard border closures," she said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says there will be delays at the borders because ‘we have to get this right and we have to take these precautions’. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

"We also have an obligation to make sure we don't create any further job losses and we support our economy and the rest of the nation by having free and open borders."

Ms Palaszczuk applauded the NSW and Victorian border decision and said Queensland would continue to provide support for the virus-stricken state.

Anyone wanting to enter Queensland from Victoria must pay for their own 14-day quarantine in one of the designated "health hotels".

Anyone caught trying to sneak in from Victoria will cop a $4000 fine.

NSW Police are expected to address the media about the delays later today.

