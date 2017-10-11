Lend a hand and bag a bargain at Blue Care's book sale

HELP NEEDED: Are you free to help the Blue Care team put on the next book sale?

HELP NEEDED: Are you free to help the Blue Care team put on the next book sale? Tara Cassidy

GATTON Shire Hall will be brimming with books this Thursday morning as Blue Care's biggest book sale of the year kicks off.

Organiser Valerie Kilah said while there would be a record number and variety of books available, they desperately needed more volunteers to help with the set up and pack down of the sale.

"We need volunteers to help us set up early Thursday morning, and then to help clean up on the Saturday morning from about 11am,” she said.

"My husband usually drives the truck and things but he's unable to now, so we need more men, but any extra hands will be appreciated.

"Cook's Transport are giving us a driver for the truck, so that's good.

"If you are a keen reader, this sale is perfect for you - there are books for everyone and for really cheap,” she said.

All funds raised will go towards supporting Blue Care's services in the Lockyer community.

Blue Care has been supporting local people in the Lockyer area with community services since 1970.

Anyone who can help Mrs Kilah and the team, please phone 54623069.

The Blue Care book sale is on at the Gatton Shire Hall from 8am-5pm this Thursday and Friday, and Saturday from 8am-noon.