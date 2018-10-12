Menu
Taylor Swift and Lena Dunham are close friends. Picture: Instagram
Celebrity

Dunham reveals Taylor Swift’s worst boyfriend

by New York Post
12th Oct 2018 3:47 AM

LENA Dunham has no qualms speaking out about one of Taylor Swift's exes.

The New York Post reports that while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, Dunham's former Girls co-star Andrew Rannells surprised her with a question: Which of Swift's ex-lovers was her least favourite?

Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris. Picture: Instagram
Sitting next to co-guest Maggie Gyllenhaal, whose brother, Jake Gyllenhaal, dated the I Did Something Bad singer in the past, Dunham made sure to go in another direction.

"I want to do right by her on this question … My least favourite was Calvin Harris," said Dunham, using air quotes around his name because the DJ's real name is Adam Wiles. "Because I felt he was petty in the public, and who needs to do that?"

Singer Taylor Swift (L) and DJ Calvin Harris attend the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Picture: Supplied
Taylor Swift and then-boyfriend Tom Hiddleston. Picture: Cameron Richardson.
The Camping series creator was referring to Harris' post-Swift split Twitter rant, in which he blasted her for taking credit for "This Is What You Came For" and her then-new relationship with Tom Hiddleston.

"I figure if you're happy in your new relationship you should focus on that instead of trying to tear your ex bf down for something to do," he tweeted at the time.

Actor Joe Alwyn is currently dating Taylor Swift. Picture: AP
He also called out her feud with Katy Perry, tweeting, "I know you're off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I'm not that guy, sorry. I won't allow it."

In response, Perry chimed in by retweeting herself from last year: "Time, the ultimate truth teller."

 

This article originally appeared in the New York Post and is republished here with permission

calvin harris editors picks lena dunham taylor swift

