Lemon family tree adds fifth generation to its roots

BIG FAMILY: Members of the five living generations of the Lemon family of Lowood. Grandad Grant, Mum Tyeshia, great grandad John, great great grandad Tommy and baby Coen. Picture: Contributed

BABY Coen – born last month at Ipswich hospital – is not just the first and only child to be born to his parents Tyeshia Lemon and Hayden Vanderlaan.

His arrival makes the Lemon family of Lowood a clan of five living generations.

Tommy Lemon, head of the family and 86 years old, is very excited about the birth of his great, great grandchild.

“You don’t get ‘fifth generations’ every day of the week,” Mr Lemon said.

“I feel lovely – it’s so great.”

Mr Lemon, who was originally from North Queensland where his family were saddlers, met his wife, Iris, in Brisbane where he was a ‘nasho’, or national serviceman.

The couple married and started a family and moved to Lowood and its surrounding areas in 1954.

This year, Mr Lemon’s beloved Iris – his wife of 68 years – died on February 4, and he said this week she would “be happy in heaven” as her family continued to grow.

The extended Lemon family mostly live in or around Lowood.

Tommy and Iris had four children – John, Ronny, Cheryl and Patricia.

John Lemon and his wife Sue have seven children, one of them being Grant, or baby Coen’s grandad.

Grant and his wife Nicolle have four children – Tyeshia, or Coen’s mum – and Tyeshia’s three younger siblings, who live at home.

And now, Tyeshia and Hayden, who live in Lowood, are proud parents to Coen.

Tyeshia said her great grandad had held and looked after Coen and she was able to visit him often.

“He loves it. It’s pretty cool knowing that there’s five generations.

“We have a big family and everyone is close together.

“We all communicate really well and we all talk to one another and keep in touch with everyone.”

She said Coen, who was born weighing eight pounds and 14 ounces, would grow up “surrounded by love” and with a lot of potential babysitters.

“Everyone absolutely adores him.”