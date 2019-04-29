Menu
Screenshot of Hamish Blake in Lego Masters
‘Bricks not pricks’: Nine’s surprise smash

by Nick Bond
29th Apr 2019 11:13 AM

NINE'S new family-friendly reality TV offering Lego Masters had a smashing debut, trouncing Seven's My Kitchen Rules finale in last night's ratings.

The first episode of the wholesome Hamish Blake-hosted Lego-building competition won the night's ratings, pulling in 1.377 million viewers across the five city metros.

In contrast, 946,000 viewers watched contestants Matt and Luke win the MKR grand final over on Seven.

 

Hamish Blake and judge ‘Brickman.’ Picture: Channel 9
So wholesome. Picture: SUPPLIED
Those Lego Masters numbers put the show up there with Nine's other recent - and very different - reality TV ratings juggernaut, M arried At First Sight.

And after months of trying to shield their children from the wine-throwing, bedhopping antics of MAFS contestants in prime time, parents across Australia appeared to rejoice at this new, family-friendly offering:

With a PG rating, Lego Masters' biggest "controversy" last night came courtesy of contestant and self-proclaimed 'DILF' Kale, a bit of a Lego control freak who didn't seem to want to let his long-suffering teammate Bilsy play with his toys:

Viewers were also quick to praise Blake's rather 'meta' hosting style, which saw him regularly poke fun at well-worn reality TV tropes. "This'd be a good time for an ad break," he told one contestant during one particularly tense moment. "Seems like this is where they'd put it." Sure enough, Nine cut to an ad break.

Blake even popped up in a to-camera confessional - as if he was a contestant on the show - to reflect on how well he'd been fulfilling his hosting duties thus far.

Nine has adopted a Ninja Warrior-esque schedule for Nine, with the show dominating the network's prime time line-up across a brief, three-week season.

Episode two airs 7:30pm tonight.

