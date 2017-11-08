Legends of League hits Lockyer

GAME ON: Brett Forte Police go head to head with the Defence Force at Saturday's Legends of League at Cahill Park in Gatton.

MORE than 3500 people poured through the gates of the Cahill Sports Complex for Gatton's first International Legends of League event at the weekend.

A total of 10 games were played on Saturday, with the highlights being the Brett Forte Memorial Cup and the Australian All Stars versus Lockyer All Stars.

Members of the crowd were star struck as footy heroes of the past, who made up the Australian Legends of League side ran onto the field to take on our Lockyer Valley All Stars.

Organiser, Australian All Star and former Queensland representative player Craig Teevan said even though the Australian All Stars were victorious, the Lockyer side was "very spirited” and played well.

"We only won by eight points and it was close with about eight minutes to go,” Teevan said.

"We were only leading by two and then scored a try last minute.

"Aaron Werth as full back was very good and dangerous at times, as was Robbie Bichel out at dummy half, also Nathan Friend was good, of course.”

Teevan said the Australian side's Stu Kelly proved he still had it.

"He was still so quick even though he gave the game away 15 years ago,” Teevan said.

"And Scott Prince showed he's still got the skills and that he's still pretty fast and crafty.”

The other match of the day was the Brett Forte Memorial Cup, which saw the police force go head to head with the Australian Defence Force. In a moving tribute before the match, Susan Forte and her two young sons were escorted onto the football field in a police car to present the inaugural Brett Forte Cup to the captains.

In what was a honour to the late police officer, the two teams competed in a friendly but competitive game.

Australian Defence Force team captain Leading Seaman Will Scott said it was a tough but close game.

The police team claimed victory after a tight game, scoring in the final minutes to bring the score to 14-12.

Teevan said players' football jerseys, which were auctioned off at the end of the day, raised just shy of $8000 for the Brett Forte fund and Police Legacy.

"It felt really good to be part of it all and the police side won too, which was fitting,” he said.

"Overall it was a great day, there was somewhere between 3500 and 3800 people through the gates.

"A lot of key people who have been around the game for a long time said it was some of the biggest crowds they've even seen in Gatton.”