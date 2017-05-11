'Legends' line-up to help Lockyer Community Centre

ON SHOW: The Legends on Tour will stop off in Gatton, raising funds for the Lockyer Community Centre.

WITHOUT additional funding the Lockyer Community Centre can't offer more support groups and sessions to members of the community.

But an upcoming fundraiser called Legends on Tour should aid the centre in providing vital help to the Lockyer Valley community.

LCC Community Development Worker Linda Roberts said the fundraiser at the Gatton Jubilee Golf Club would feature a dinner and show by performers Eddie Daniels and Suzie Lee.

The duo will headline the show and will showcase performances based on legends Johnny Cash, The Diamonds, Sonny and Cher plus Connie Francis.

Ms Roberts said the show was a way for the LCC to raise funds to assist the community as well as providing additional services and programs.

Currently, they are establi- shing a carers dementia support group with the first meeting kicking off today.

"Our plan down the track is once we have the dementia support group going with regular attendees, and if we had adequate funding, we might be able to organise a bus and go for a trip,” Ms Roberts said.

"Without additional funding we can't offer that.

"For us to hold a workshop it costs extra, especially if we have to use an alternate venue.”

The fundraiser show will be a chance for the community to enjoy a night out as well as helping a vital community organisation.

Ms Roberts said to add "extra fun” to the night, guests were encouraged to attend in fancy dress.

This won't be the first time Eddie Daniels and Suzie Lee will be in the Lockyer Valley. They performed a few years back at the Gatton RSL.

Mr Daniels said the devastation in the valley then was still fresh in their minds.

"It's important that community centres such as this one are supported in the work that they do,” Mr Daniels said.