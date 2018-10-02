Legendary broadcaster Ron Casey dies

Former TV and radio broadcaster Ron Casey has died at the age of 89.

Former TV and radio broadcaster Ron Casey has died at the age of 89.

LEGENDARY Australian television and radio broadcaster Ron Casey has died at the age of 89.

The sports journalist and talkback radio host passed away at the Royal North Shore Hospital in Sydney, although his cause of death has not yet been revealed.

Casey was a colourful figure on the media landscape throughout his 50-year career.

He got his start at Sydney radio station 2KY in 1948, and later became famous in the early years of TV as a sports presenter at Nine, before moving to Ten as a sports newsreader.

Ron Casey was an outspoken broadcaster.

Throughout his life, he was also a talkback radio host at 2SM and 2GB, and was known for his controversial and divisive opinions.

In July 1991, Casey made headlines after becoming involved in a live on-air brawl with singer and actor Normie Rowe on Nines Midday TV show (hosted by Ray Martin), which showed Casey punching Rowe in the face, after Rowe pushed him.

One of the most talked-about moments in TV history.

The story of Caseys life, Confessions Of A Larrikin by Richard Sleeman, was published in 1989, attracting impressive sales.

More to come.