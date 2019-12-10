Legendary Supercar driver races into Withcott for lunch

TOP LUNCH: Janice Holstein, Justin Karcher, Withcott Hotel owner Neil Simpson and Jamie Whincup at the Withcott Hotel Mudcrab Lunch. Picture: Dominic Elsome

A LEGENDARY race car driver has sped into Withcott for the Withcott Hotel’s regular Mudcrab lunch.

Publican Neil Simpson was extremely pleased with the event, despite the seafood being harder to source this time around.

“We were totally booked out – we had 121 people,” Mr Simpson said.

“We had some fantastic feedback after the lunch – everyone was really happy with the whole thing.”

Legendary V8 Supercar driver Jamie Whincup spoke with the guests and Mr Simpson said the race driver was well received.

“He was very, very good, he’s one of these blokes that does his homework. He was straight to the point and he was extremely interesting,” he said.

“I suppose in the field that he’s in you’ve got to be a serious analyst – one tenth of a second can mean winning or losing with these fellas.

“He was very interesting – to hear the way they’ve got to work on their cars these days.”

The lunch raised money for the Withcott-Helidon Cricket Club and the Withcott Soccer Club, with the remainder going to drought relief.

While the total raised hadn’t been confirmed yet, Mr Simpson was confident it was “a substantial amount of money”.

He’s already planning the next lunch, which he said would be held around April next year.