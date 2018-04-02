Legendary athletics coach Bailey Pashley has eye for talent

MENTOR: Lockyer District Athletic Club coach Bailey Pashley has coached hundreds of young athletes in a distinguished career which saw him recognised with an OAM in 2016.

ON his way back to Nambour from visiting his father in Rosewood in 1982, Bailey Pashley drove past a property at Karrabin which instantly caught his eye.

The property had a large plot of flat land right next to the main house and, conveniently, a for sale sign out the front.

He bought itImmediately.

He put down 24 truckloads of cinders to create an all-weather running track, which was later joined by a long jump pit, javelin run-up and shot put circle as well as a gymnasium.

The facility is now home to the Lockyer District Athletic Club, which was started in 2014, where Mr Pashley serves as the head coach in his latest tenure mentoring young track and field stars of the future.

Over the course of a distinguished career as a coach and administrator at clubs and schools in Ipswich, the Sunshine Coast, Brisbane and the Lockyer Valley, he has overseen the development of hundreds of athletes, many of them on to state and national honours, which saw him recognised with an OAM.

Mr Pashley spent the first 20 years of his life in Brisbane and was a keen athlete himself, going on to represent Queensland as a sprinter and decathlete when he was a teenager.

He began teaching at Scarborough in 1959, where he first dabbled in coaching, and then spent seven "great” years as the only teacher at Carpendale State School in the Lockyer Valley.

During his stint in the valley he would be married in Gatton and five of his six children were born in the area.

Wherever the job would take him, such as Brisbane in 1967, Nambour in 1972 and then Ipswich a decade later, Mr Pashley became a hugely influential figure in the local athletics scene.

He would also serve as the president of the Queensland branch of the Australian Track and Field Coaches Association for close to ten years, had roles with other national coaching committees and was also a national heptathlon coach.

"I say I've been on just about every voluntary committee in Queensland athletics ever since,” Mr Pashley laughed.

His first international athlete was heptathlete Katrina Harders, who he took to the 1982 Commonwealth Games, and he prepared decathlete Simon Shirley for the same games several years later.

Mr Pashley will keep a close eye on the progress of high jumper Cassie Purdon, who will compete at the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast this week.

"I was up at Faith (Lutheran) College (Plainland) one day and I saw this kid trying to jump scissors and not jumping very high but I couldn't believe the ping she had off the ground,” he said.

"So eventually I saw her leaving the ground with her family and I approached them and asked did she want to learn to jump properly.

"That was in 2011 and she stayed me with until 2016 (when she was given a scholarship to QAS).”

He first retired from teaching in 2004 but was recalled for a couple of years as an acting principal before finally calling it a day in 2007 with one last role in Laidley.

Mr Pashley had always known the region was ripe with talent and finally decided to harness that potential with the start of the Lockyer club.

"I was also doing a lot of afternoon coaching at schools... and that's when my eyes were opened to how many good athletes were up there,” he said.

"We tried to encourage them to come to Ipswich but... they just wouldn't come. So I said well, let's form a club.”

In the past few weeks he has put together a list of all the achievements of every athlete he has coached but he believes his current crop of athletes may just be his best yet.

The talented foursome of Caitlin Taylor, Hayley Reynolds, Annie McGuire and Madison Wells are wracking up the medals and reaching new heights at every passing championship they compete in.

"I've always had one or two athletes in a squad that were outstanding and even won national titles. But I've probably never had four so good all at once,” Mr Pashley said.

"I never predict because you never know what happens (but) they could go all the way, they could go big time.

"One would hope (they could qualify for an Olympics) and I know that's their dream but I don't fill young minds too much with those big long term goals, we just go year by year.”

Word had gotten out recently that he had vowed ten years ago he would give up coaching following the 2018 Commonwealth Games but he promised that wasn't the case.

"When you have got such talented athletes like I have now, you just cant walk away from them,” he said.